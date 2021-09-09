This is the house at Nutgrove, Kildorrery.

A fine 49ac residential farm with stables and yard is for sale at Kildorrery, Co Cork.

The holding is at Nutgrove, Farrahy, which is just 4.5km from Kildorrery village.

It’s being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donovan and the asking price is €675,000.

The land is all in one block, laid out in eight main fields and is in grass. There is frontage on to a shared lane. This is good-quality grassland with good drainage.

The three stables and tack room are behind the house.

At the rear of the house, there is a yard with three stables, a tack room and a small arena.

A small distance away, there is a three-bay round roofed hayshed with a lean-to on both sides and a cattle shed.

The house is in good condition. It is described by the auctioneers as a traditional three-bedroom bungalow. It was built in 1985 and is surrounded by mature garden.

It has an entrance hall, sitting room, dining area leading into sunroom and a utility room. The kitchen is spacious at 4.1mx3.9m.

Overall, the house is 127 square metres (1,370 square feet) in area.