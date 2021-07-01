The farm at Killaconnigan, Ballivor, Co Meath, is 19ac. It will be offered at public auction in three lots by Sherry Fitzgerald Royal.

There is very keen interest in small residential farms at present, reflecting the strong demand for houses of all kinds. A 19ac holding with a nice house is coming up for auction in Ballivor, Co Meath, which may benefit from this trend.

Lot 1 is the house and yard on 2.122ac and the guide price is €275,000.

It is being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald Royal and the public auction takes place on Wednesday 14 July at 3pm in Trim Castle Hotel.

The farm is at Killaconnigan, which is just 1.5km from Ballivor village, off the R156 Ballivor/Mullingar Road. The farm also fronts on to the R156. The land in the wider area is good quality. This farm is all in grass and has road frontage.

The house is set back from the road and has lawns at the back and front, as well as a pebbled driveway.

The land comes with 7.09 entitlements to EU direct payments, with a current total annual value of €2,175.98.

The house is a four bedroomed bungalow with a detached garage and a number of outbuildings. It has oil-fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, an alarm, a garage, lawns to the front and rear and a gravelled driveway. There is a separate entrance to the yard. The house has a BER energy rating of G.

The entrance gate is recessed.

The property will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: Residence and yard on 2.122ac with a guide price of €275,000.

Lot 2: 16.753ac with a guide of €155,000.

Lot 3: The entire, guided at €425,000.

The kitchen at Killaconnigan is bright.