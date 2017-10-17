Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: 70% advance payments and Ophelia hits farms
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: 70% advance payments and Ophelia hits farms

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Tuesday 17 October.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, Tuesday 17 October.
  • Farmers have started receiving 70% of their BPS advance payment.
  • Ex-Hurricane Ophelia seems to have hit farms in the south of the country the hardest.
  • Another spell of heavy rain is set to reach our shores this weekend.
  • Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf course built a wall of straw to try to keep Ophelia out, with mixed results.
  • Dairy prices continue to slip at this week’s Global Dairy Trade auction.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Local man Brendan Smyth and other locals work to clear a beech tree believed to be over 250 years old after it was knocked over during Hurricane Ophelia. The tree crashed through the gates of Fletcherstown cemetery; nobody was injured. \ Barry Cronin

    More in News
    Member
    Hogan attacks 'Brexiteer brinkmanship'
    News
    Hogan attacks 'Brexiteer brinkmanship'
    By Phelim O'Neill on 18 October 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: milk prices and the mart trade
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: milk prices and the mart trade
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 October 2017
    Member
    'Malting barley pays less than forestry'
    News
    'Malting barley pays less than forestry'
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 October 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: milk prices and the mart trade
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: milk prices and the mart trade
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 October 2017
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: stamp duty campaign and women farmers
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: stamp duty campaign and women farmers
    By Patrick Donohoe on 13 October 2017
    Another storm could hit Ireland this weekend
    News
    Another storm could hit Ireland this weekend
    By Amy Forde on 17 October 2017

    Place ad