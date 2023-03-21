Applicants can select from nine proven ideas

Wind farm developer Greencoat Renewables has launched a new €200,000 fund for communities located within 5-10km of one of its wind farms.

The funding will be available for supporting local community groups, schools, and organisations in building sustainable and thriving communities across nine counties.

Applicants can select from nine proven ideas that have already delivered successful outcomes in other communities in Ireland and around the world.

The fund is being administered by community innovation platform ChangeX, which has an office in Dublin.

The community funds are broken down as follows:

€50,000 in total to support projects within 5km of Knockacummer Wind Farms in Meelin, Rockchapel and Taur in Cork.

€22,000 to support projects within 10km of the Ballybane Wind Farm in Cork.

€14,000 to support projects within 10km of the Beam Hill Wind Farm in Donegal.

€20,000 to support projects within 10km of the Carrickallen Wind Farm in Cavan.

€33,000 to support projects within 10km of the Glencarbry Wind Farm in Tipperary.

€11,000 to support projects within 10km of the An Cnoc Wind Farm in Tipperary.

€17,000 to support projects within 10km of the Killhills Wind Farm in Tipperary.

€8,000 to support projects within 10km of the Lisdowney Wind Farm in Kilkenny.

€29,000 to support projects within 10km of the Glanruddery Wind Farm in Kerry.

Funding is allocated on a first come, first served basis and will be subject to a review process.

Applications must be submitted by 28 April 2023 via the ChangeX website.