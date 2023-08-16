The Department of Agriculture issued nine farmers with notices to destroy ragwort on their farms in 2022. These notices are issued as a result of either inspections by Department field officers, or on receipt of complaints made by the public.

In issuing notices to destroy, the Department seeks initially to engage with landowners to seek a timely resolution. Farmers are afforded 14 days in which to confirm ownership of the lands and that the affected lands have been dealt with, or in some instances to agree a programme of treatments. However, according to the Department, there have been no fines issued for non-compliances since 2017.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, the Department said: “The Department actively seeks to enforce the provisions of the 1936 Noxious Weeds Act by issuing notices to destroy in all instances where the presence of noxious weeds are notified.”