A Limousin x Angus cow belonging to 90-year-old farmer, Vincent Ferguson from Drumcully, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, has now produced 19 calves over her last nine calvings, after giving birth to triplets on 4 September. The three calves, two bulls and one heifer, out of the Charolais bull Firoda Jason, were delivered by Frankie McManus from Drumlin Veterinary Practice and his daughter, Áine. In her previous eight calvings, Vincent’s cow successfully reared twins every year.
There was plenty of help on hand, including Martin Higgins, Aine McManus, Colum and Niall Higgins and Vincent’s neighbour, Vincy Gillgunn.
