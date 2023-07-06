A Nissan Navara pick-up truck has been stolen from a Co Meath-based farmyard near the Loughcrew area of Oldcastle.

The theft occurred between 11:30am and 12pm on Wednesday 5 July, according to Gardaí.

Kells Gardaí are investigating the unauthorised taking of this 172 MH jeep and are appealing to the public for information.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area around this time or anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this vehicle are asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046-9280820 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.