Adam Woods takes a look at how nitrates changes could have indirect consequences for drystock farms.

The expected nitrates changes will have a huge impact on drystock farms in certain parts of the country. There are currently between 700 and 800 beef farmers in derogation and this change will affect some of the higher stocked farms.

Many feedlots will have been exporting slurry to keep under the limit but some could have to travel further to get access to spreading land as the competition for land heats up.

Land wars have already begun in anticipation of the change and last week’s confirmation of the changes will pour more fuel on an already overheated land market.

This will be especially evident in the southeast of the country, where policy decisions for tillage farmers and dairy farmers will effectively drive drystock farmers off rented land. Cash-strapped suckler farmers won’t be able to compete with the €400/ac to €500/ac land rents and will be forced to give up rented land and, in turn, reduce suckler cow numbers.

Looking in from the outside the policy seems to be ill thought out. It’s questionable what taking land away from an extensive system and pushing it into an intensively managed system will do for water quality.

However, it could also mean some dairy farmers will look to get their youngstock contract reared on beef farms, keeping them off their nitrates books and keeping all their land available for milking cows.