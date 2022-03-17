Over 6,000 intensively stocked farmers availed of the nitrates derogation in 2021, with a similar number anticipated to avail of the facility in 2022.

Ireland has secured an extension of its nitrates derogation for the period 2022 to 2025, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister McConalogue announced the decision of the European Commission on Thursday. The derogation will run until 31 December 2025.

The conditions under the derogation include a strengthened set of water protection measures, an increased level of inspections and a requirement for an interim review of water quality in 2023.

The derogation is subject to farmers’ adherence to these stricter rules to be implemented by the Department of Agriculture.

Application

Ireland’s nitrates derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Commission’s nitrates directive.

The minister also announced that the online application portal for those wishing to apply for a nitrates derogation in 2022 will open on Friday 18 March and close on 14 April.

He reminded farmers who applied for a derogation in 2021 that they must submit fertiliser accounts by this closing date.

Over 6,000 intensively stocked farmers availed of the derogation in 2021, with a similar number expected to avail of the facility in 2022.

Compliant

While farmers can remain compliant with the nitrates regulations by managing their livestock, exporting enough slurry or farmyard manure or renting additional land, this is subject to strict conditions including keeping records of any livestock manure or other organic fertilisers moved off the holding.

There is now also a mandatory online system in place to record movements of organic manure between holdings, which is also aimed at simplifying the process and assisting farmers to avoid penalties.

Minister McConalogue said: “I encourage more intensively stocked farmers to engage as soon as possible with this application process and to discuss the need for a derogation with their agricultural adviser.

“All farmers have an important role to play in protecting our environment, particularly those farming intensively, and it is crucial that we protect and restore our waters as soon as possible to maintain the nitrates derogation at current levels into the future.

“Water quality is crucial to a healthy environment and farmers are keen to drive further improvements here.”

Information

Farmers not already registered for agfood.ie can do so by logging on to www.agfood.ie and clicking the register button. More information is available on the Department’s website here.

Further information on the nitrates derogation is also available here.

Read more

Aid needed to support farmers in new Nitrates Action Plan – IFA