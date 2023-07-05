More time must be given to farming to allow a raft of new measures introduced in the latest Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) to impact water quality.

This was the reaction of Teagasc scientist Laurence Shalloo to the latest water quality report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“There are lots of new measures being implemented and they need to be given a chance to have an impact. What is the point of implementing measures if they are not going to be given a chance to work,” Shalloo insisted.

Rivers

The fact that the proportion of rivers that are classed by the EPA as unsatisfactory fell from 47% in 2018-19 to 40% for 2020-22 showed that progress was being made on farms, he said.

“When you look at the EPA report what we saw was a deterioration in water quality in 2018-19 driven by the drought,” Shalloo explained.

Positive

“What we are seeing now, 2020-2022, is that water quality is almost back up to where it was in 2014 to 2016. That is really positive,” the head of Teagasc’s animal and grassland research said.

Shalloo maintained that measures in the most recent NAP – such as banding and tighter restrictions on fertiliser usage and slurry spreading – have the potential to further improve water quality, if given the time.