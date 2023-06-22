The new nitrates regulations have undoubtedly led to land access challenges for the tillage sector and impacted tillage ?area, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

Addressing the Tillage Industry Ireland (TII) AGM in Teagasc Oak Park before visiting the Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations open day on Wednesday, he acknowledged that dairy farmers are safeguarding themselves ahead of the midterm review of nitrates rules and the possibility of a reduction in stocking rates from 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/ha.

He added that a continuation of these pressures will affect tillage area. He also commented that the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) was not a scheme specifically for specialist tillage farmers and that it was introduced to increase food security after the invasion of Ukraine.

TII members placed a focus on prioritising the use of Irish grain and looking for some recognition of Irish grain in rations from Bord Bia or for use to be encouraged in some way by Government.

The minister stated: “Two thirds of our grain requirement is imported. That’s a challenge.”

He added that Ireland could grow a lot more feed domestically which would make the agricultural system more efficient and attractive.

“It is a no brainer that we work from a policy point of view to grow our tillage sector,” he said, adding that consumers are going to assess food and where it comes from in the future.

The minister said that there is merit in creating a label which incentivises and pushes things in the right direction.

Speaking on the new Sustainable Use of Pesticides regulations, and targets to reduce pesticide use, the minister stated: “Our use of pesticides is much lower than many other countries and that has to be taken into account too. I’m aware of the challenge and concerns.”

TII emphasised that any decisions made on pesticides should be based on science and not popular opinion.