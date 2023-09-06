The nitrates derogation cut from its current level of 250kg N/ha to 220kg N/h will have a negative effect on farm succession in Ireland, according to Macra.

Macra has said that the prospect of this reduction has been hanging over the heads of Irish farmers for too long and has caused uncertainty.

"Land that is already at a premium will increase further out of reach of new entrant farmers as demand will further increase," Macra president Elaine Houlihan said.

Succession scheme

Now more than ever, Houlihan said a succession scheme is required to support young farmers to enter the industry.

Without this support, there will be no young farmers and no industry, she said.

Houlihan has called upon Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConologue to look for a way to extend the introduction of the new nitrates rates for 12 months.

“Four months is too short of a period to either look for more land or to reduce stock," she argued.

On the reductions in the levels of nitrates on derogation farms, Houlihan said: “We are all more than concerned about the quality of our water. However, we must follow the science - we haven’t given enough time to ascertain whether the measures that have been put in place in the last couple of years have had a positive effect or not.

"The cutting of the levels of nitrogen seems to be a knee-jerk, one-size-fits-all solution that is being imposed on us and, in so doing, increasing the pressure on our food production industry."