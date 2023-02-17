The nitrogen and phosphorus statements only cover bovines, meaning the annual excretion from other livestock needs to be calculated separately. \ Donal O' Leary

The Department of Agriculture has published nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) statements for the full 2022 calendar year.

The N and P statements for 1 January to 31 December 2022 are available on the agfood.ie portal and farmers should note that these figures relate to bovines only.

Where other animals such as sheep, horses, etc, are present on farm, the N and P produced by these animals is not taken into account.

The N and P annual excretion rates for these animals are detailed in Table 1.

Nitrates derogation

The Department of Agriculture is also reminding farmers that the 2023 nitrates derogation is now also open for applications. The closing date for applications is 31 March 2023.

Farmers who applied for a derogation in 2022 must also submit fertiliser accounts for 2022 by the closing date of 31 March 2023.

The Department is highlighting measures which all farmers can take to avoid exceeding the nitrates limit of 170kg organic N/ha or for derogation applicants the higher limit of 250kg organic N/ha. These include:

Reducing livestock numbers.

Renting additional land.

Exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure and declaring the movement online.

Farmers are also reminded that the maximum stocking rate permitted for commonage is 50kg organic N/ha with no chemical N application permitted.

Further information on nitrates and nitrates derogation is available here.