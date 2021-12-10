Failure to comply with organic nitrogen limits will lead to significant penalties being imposed. / Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture has announced that updated nitrogen and phosphorus (N and P) statements are now available on agfood.ie for the period 1 January to 31 October 2021.

The statements detail the volume of N and P produced by bovines on the holding and are a good aid for farmers in ensuring compliance with the standard chemical N limit of 170kg/ha and the derogation limit of 250kg/ha.

The N and P statements do not take into account the volume of N and P produced by sheep or goats on the holding or other grazing and non-grazing animals.

Figures submitted in the annual sheep and goat census are used by the Department for calculating the volumes produced.

Calculation

Where the sheep census figure is likely to overestimate the level of N and P produced, farmers can calculate a more accurate estimate by taking the average number and type of sheep held on the first day of each quarter going by records in your flock register.

The level of N produced by different classes of sheep is as follows: 13kg for lowland ewes, 7kg for mountain ewes, 9kg for rams, 6kg for lowland hoggets, 4kg for mountain hoggets and 2.4kg for store lambs.

N and P produced by lambs early in the season is accounted for in the figures for ewes and does not need to be accounted for separately.

Non-compliance penalties

Penalties will be applied where farmers exceed the standard organic N limit of 170kg N/ha or the higher limit of 250kg N/ha for farmers availing of a nitrates derogation.

Penalties are calculated on the level of annual N produced per hectare and start at 1% for a breach between 170kg and 180kg organic N and rising to 3% from 181kg to 210kg, 5% from 211kg to 250kg and 20% over 250kg.

For derogation farmers, the penalty is 5% for breaching 250kg organic N and 20% for exceeding 300kg/ha.

