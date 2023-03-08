Price quotes for nitrogen fertiliser continue to ease with CAN falling £60/t over the last two weeks to £535/t, with discounts available on larger quantities and payment on delivery.

The latest price corrections mean CAN has fallen £120 to £140/t since the start of the year and is currently £365/t below its equivalent value back in March 2022. It is also around £140/t down on what farmers paid last autumn when many responded to warnings from the trade about supply shortages this spring.