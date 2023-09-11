Sales of fertiliser nitrogen in both straights and compounds declined by almost 16% for the first three quarters of the 2022/2023 season, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture.

Sales of phosphorus declined by almost 9%, while sales of potassium declined by just over 8%. In total, all fertiliser sales from 1 October 2022 to 30 June 2023 equated to 935,423t - down almost 15.5% on the same time last season.

Compound fertilisers accounted for 556,348t of fertiliser sales (198,290t of nutrients), while straight fertiliser sales accounted for 379,075t of fertiliser sales (125,892t of nutrient).

Straight urea sales were at 74,406t. Sales of straight protected urea amounted to 55,623t. Some 7,140t of compound fertiliser were also sold, which contained protected urea in a compound.