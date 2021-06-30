The stubble phase between two crops is thought to be where nutrient loss occurs in tillage. \ Donal O' Leary

The Agricultural Catchments Programme (ACP) is studying water quality in six contrasting catchments across the country, each having different soil types and/or farming systems.

Results from the ACP’s research are used to substantiate Teagasc’s submission to the nitrates review.

In recent years the EPA has observed increasing nitrate levels in rivers and estuaries in the south and east of the country where soils are free-draining. This, by and large, coincides with the regions where the EPA has recorded an upward trend in N concentration.

At the same time, the removal of milk quotas has seen the national dairy herd increase by 50%, with much of this taking place in the south and east. However, findings form the ACP suggest that dairying is not solely responsible for upward trends in N.

N loading

The amount (load) of N applied to land is one factor that influences N loss to water. But the nitrogen cycle is complex and many other factors influence the efficacy of its conversion to agricultural products or its loss to the environment.

One of the ACP study catchments is in Castledockrell, Co Wexford. It has a free-draining Clonroche soil type and spring barley is the main crop. Two-thirds of the catchment area is in tillage and the organic N stocking rate across the catchment is 40kg N/ha. Despite having the lowest organic stocking rate of the six being studied, this catchment has the highest average river-N concentration at 7mg/l.

In contrast, Timoleague in west Cork is a grassland catchment, also with a free-draining soil. Most farmers are intensive dairy and the organic N stocking rate across the catchment is 170kg N/ha. While its river nitrate levels are also high at 6mg/l per year, they are slightly lower than in the tillage catchment (see Table 1).

Many factors

There are other differences, though, which make these two sites difficult to disentangle. These include:

The long growing season for grass versus spring barley.

Over-winter vegetative cover with grass.

Areas of heavy soil close to the stream in Timoleague.

Higher rainfall in west Cork.

Drier summers in Wexford.

Nitrate easily dissolves in water, and most losses occur when N in the soil is carried by groundwater, via springs, into the rivers and streams. Surplus N not used by growing crops can be lost and it may have come from applied fertiliser, organic manures, urine and dung patches or from the breakdown of organic matter already present in the soil (mineralisation).

With this in mind, surplus N is more important than the overall N application rate.

Short growing season

While tillage farming may seem less risky than intensive grass-based systems, its shorter growing season on free-draining soils mean that N loss to water is a concern.

And the Slaney and Barrow catchments have been identified by the EPA as requiring the largest reductions in N to meet the requirements of the Water Framework Directive.

Nitrogen losses to rivers appear to occur from all enterprises. \ Philip Doyle

Efficient use of N fertiliser has the double benefit of minimising that input cost while reducing losses. Having optimum soil pH, fertility and health will improve N uptake and allow for maximum yields from minimum N rates.

Timing of N application is also important so as to avoid heavy rain and waiting for soil temperatures to rise. These practices are already well implemented in tillage, as they make sense economically.

However, the uptake of N by plants is very small once crops start to ripen. During this period, soil will continue to release N through mineralisation of organic matter until soil temperatures fall below 5°C. There is a real risk of loss during this period.

Early sown catch crops (end of August and early September) help to capture this N, which could otherwise be leached by rainfall.

Unfortunately, this captured N is not always immediately available to subsequent crops.

And while catch crops also help improve soil structure, they are an added cost which does not necessarily reduce fertiliser N application rates or cost.