While the proposed nitrates action plan is still in draft form and the new plan won’t take effect at the earliest until 1 April, the proposed 10% reduction in artificial nitrogen use is expected to take effect in 2022.

Speaking on the Fertilizer Association of Ireland Spring Scientific Meeting, Department of Agriculture inspector Dymphna Kehoe said: “Yes, the plan for the nitrogen reduction is for 2022, but we can’t say for definite until the plan is accepted and finalised.”

The net is tightening significantly on farmers buying, using and managing nutrients on Irish farms.

A new fertiliser register is currently under development and the Department is suggesting it will be effective from 1 January 2023.

“The fertiliser register will be linked to the farmer's herd number from 2023, so when the farmer makes a purchase, the information will be linked to the herd number and that information will be transferred to the Department database, and then the farmer obviously also has access to the information.”

She went through all the new proposals in the draft nitrates action plan, such as banding of organic nitrogen rates, new spreading deadlines and new rules around those who have to spread with low emission spreading.

When asked if the Department has any idea on how many dairy farmers fit in each banding category, she said: “About 70% of dairy farmers fit into the middle category of 92kg of organic nitrogen per cow, 15% into the lower band (80kg/cow) and 15% into the higher band (106kg/cow).”