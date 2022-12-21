There’s still no sign of the IrBea report on alternatives to burning bushes. It was due to go to the Department of Agriculture on 30 November. My sources tell me the Department anticipates it shortly. The clock is ticking. Farmers will not be allowed to burn bushes from 1 January. I wonder will Minister Ryan in the Department of the Environment grant another extension? With no alternatives to burning at present there could be a queue to the landfill, especially when people start to coppice hedgerows under ACRES.
