Dairy markets have been uncertain over the past month, with demand for products subdued, a Lakeland Dairies spokesperson has said.

Lakeland Dairies has announced it will pay suppliers 35.4c/l, excluding VAT, for milk supplied in June.

This price remains unchanged from May's milk price, which saw a cut of 1.5c/l on April's milk price.

This month's price will be paid at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

A Lakeland Dairies spokesperson said that dairy markets have remained "uncertain over the past month, with demand for products subdued".

"Milk production in many of the main dairy regions remains up on last year, albeit the rate of growth has slowed.

"This is resulting in the supply-demand dynamic remaining out of line, which is contributing to this market uncertainty."

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held the base price of milk for June at 30p/l.