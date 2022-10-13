Lakeland Dairies has maintained its price for September milk supplied at 55.78c/l excluding VAT and at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. The milk processor paid the same price to suppliers for August milk.

The board of Lakeland Dairies is the first of the main milk processors to announce its price for last month’s milk.

Lakeland says its milk price includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5c/l, introduced in August to recognise the “rising costs of all farm inputs”.

In the Republic of Ireland, all farmers on Lakeland’s fixed milk price contracts will receive an 8c/l supplementary payment, plus the additional 1.5c/l input support payment.

Dairy markets

Commenting on its September milk price, a spokesperson for the milk processor said: “Global dairy markets continue to reflect ongoing economic volatility, including inflation and concerns relating to energy pricing and the overall cost of living. Asian market demand has also softened further.

“Consumer sentiment is generally less assured than heretofore, trending towards reduced demand for higher-priced product categories and consequent ongoing effects on market prices.”

Lakeland Dairies said it continues to monitor market developments.

