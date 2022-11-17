Kerry's ex-gratia payment of 2c/l for fixed milk contract farmers has dropped to 1c/l for October supplies.

Kerry Group will pay farmers 53.08c/l (excluding VAT) for all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat in October.

The co-op has paid its suppliers the same price now for July, August and September.

Kerry Group will still pay an ex-gratia payment on milk volumes supplied under fixed price contracts. However, this has decreased by 1c/l including VAT since September.

It will now pay suppliers 1c/l including VAT on all milk supplied in October.

Competitors

First to set a milk price for October was Lakeland Dairies, which will pay its suppliers 55.78c/l excluding VAT. The co-op has now maintained its milk price at the same level since August.

Tirlán was the second processor to set a milk price for October supplies at 55.05c/l (excluding VAT), no change from the previous month.