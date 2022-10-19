Milk prices are unchanged for September, making it the first time since July 2021 that there has been a price freeze applied by all dairy processors.

After a long run of continual increases, Tirlán was the first to break ranks when it held prices for August.

Others have now followed suit for September milk.

It means Lakeland Dairies remains out in front with a starting price of 47.5p/l, made up of a 46p/l base and 1.5p/l input support payment payable on conventional and fixed price milk. Dale Farm will continue to pay its suppliers from a base of 47.05p/l, which includes its 0.3p/l loyalty bonus.

Tirlán has yet to confirm a price but is expected to hold on 46.9p/l, while suppliers of Strathroy are on a base of 46.5p/l, a price matched by Aurivo.

Glanbia Cheese

There is also no change at Glanbia Cheese, with the company remaining on a base of 46p/l.

Suppliers should note that the 0.4p/l mozzarella bonus will be paid on September milk that exceeds 3.84% butterfat and 3.15% protein, and is under 25 TBC and 250 SCC.

However, for October milk, the qualifying criteria changes to 4% butterfat, 3.20% protein, 25 TBC and 200 SCC.

Winter bonus

From October onwards, various winter bonuses will apply. There are no changes to previous years.

Dale Farm and Glanbia Cheese will pay a 2p/l bonus over the three-month period from October to December, excluding milk supplied under fixed-price schemes.

Lakeland continues with its 3p/l bonus during November and December, while Strathroy pays a 1p/l premium from October to February.

Aurivo will pay 2p/l on October and November milk, reducing to 1p/l for December and January, while Tirlán will pay a 1.5p/l bonus on 100% of its milk supplied over the four months from October to February.

GDT

Meanwhile, the second GDT event for October saw the index price falling 4.6% and follows a 3.5% drop at the start of the month. Seven of the last nine GDT auctions have recorded negative prices.

Butter fell by 2.6%, with cheddar down 3.9%. Skim milk powder fell 6.9%, with whole milk powder down 4.4%.

Read more

Paying for on-farm emissions kicks off with New Zealand - where next?