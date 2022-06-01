The shearing season in many parts of the country continues to be interrupted by scattered showers or persistent rain in some areas.

The stop-start nature of progress has meant that to-date there are low numbers of ewes with lambs at foot shorn, with contractors focusing on dry hoggets or flocks with ample housing.

The wool trade is also slow in providing information on market prospects and few prices are being quoted for the 2022 wool clip.

Reports indicate that many merchants are holding off for as long as possible in quoting for wool in the hope that there may be more positive indications on demand from the Chinese market.

The resurgence in cases of COVID-19, which has led to fresh lockdowns in recent months, has had a negative effect in curtailing what was an already weak market.

As China is the main buyer of wool worldwide, any tempering in demand has significant implications across the globe.

Where quotes are forthcoming from merchants, they are typically along the same lines as the last two seasons with 15c/kg to 20c/kg reported for lowland wool and as low as 5c/kg for grey or black Scottish Blackface wool.