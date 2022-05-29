A Musgraves representative insisted that the firm has not committed to increasing returns to pig producers.

The Musgrave Group has insisted that it has not given any commitment to the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) on retail prices for pork and bacon or that it aimed to increase returns to pig producers.

A representative for Musgrave Group told the Irish Farmers Journal that no such commitment was given by the firm to the farm organisation.

“We [Musgraves] are not acting in concert with Tesco, the IFA or any third party in relation to the fixing of prices in the Irish pork and bacon market,” the representative told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“I am sure you are aware that price fixing is a very serious offence and we take any breach or allegation of a breach of competition law very seriously,” the Musgraves representative added.