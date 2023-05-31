There was no significant movement of CAP direct payments west across the River Shannon in 2022, according to figures published in the list of CAP beneficiaries.

The direct payments drawn down by farmers in western counties were back marginally on the previous year, but this was the result of changes to individual farm structures, such as some farmers retiring, rather than being driven by policy.

The past two years of CAP saw a pause put on convergence as part of the transitional arrangement bridging the gap between the 2014-2020 and the 2023-2027 CAPs.

It is anticipated that payments will shift westwards from this year onwards, with frontloading and the re-introduction of convergence.