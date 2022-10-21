Phase two will see stricter TB testing rules for all animals over the age of six weeks.

A date has yet to be confirmed for the second phase of the new TB testing rules, which will involve almost all age groups of cattle.

From February next year, the new rules will see animals over 36 months need to be within six months of a TB test before they go through the mart ring.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that this phase of the new mandatory requirements will be introduced on 1 February 2023.

Discussions on a date for the new rules to apply to all cattle are set to begin once phase one has begun.

"The implementation of phase two will be discussed with the implementation working group of the bovine TB stakeholders forum after phase one has been implemented," the Minister said in response to a parliamentary question this week from Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

Phase one

For the first phase, the requirements are that cows of all ages and bulls or bullocks over the age of 36 months that are moving farm to farm or through a mart must be TB tested in the last six months.

They must also be moving from a herd that has been tested in the last six months and if they do not fulfil both these requirements, then they must then be tested, either within the 30 days prior to movement or within 30 days after movement into the new herd.

Animals that require a test in the 30 days after movement will be restricted immediately to the herd into which they have moved.

This means the animal cannot move from this herd other than directly to slaughter.

This herd has 30 days to carry out a test on those animals and once the animal tests clear, the restriction on the animal will be automatically lifted.

Restricted

If, after the initial 30 days, the animal is still alive and has not been tested, then the herd will be automatically restricted and no cattle will be allowed to move off the farm except directly to slaughter.

Restricted herds may be allowed to move animals in during this period of restriction and may be allowed to move out calves less than six weeks of age, but these calves are not eligible for export while the herd remains restricted.

After 60 days, if the animals in question have not been tested, then the whole herd will be scheduled for a TB test.

This in effect means that farmers purchasing animals that require a 30-day post-movement test will have up to 60 days to test or slaughter these animals without any further implications.