The European Commission is continuing to scrutinise the all-island grass-fed beef protected geographical indication (PGI), with Department of Agriculture officials unable to state when a decision will be made on the application.

In August 2022, a revised production specification for the PGI was sent to the Commission, with the application covering the island of Ireland.

“The Commission recently advised that its scrutiny of the revised application is ongoing,” a Department spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“It is not possible to state when that scrutiny will be completed. However, Department officials are in regular and proactive contact with the Commission with regard to progressing the scrutiny.”

Opposition

In December 2021, following scrutiny by the European Commission, the application for a PGI for “Irish Grass Fed Beef” was published in the official journal of the European Union for a three month ‘opposition procedure’ which was open both to EU member states and third countries.

Following the submission by the United Kingdom through that consultation procedure, the European Commission invited both parties to engage on the application and an application covering the island was agreed.