The Government is currently examining how much co-financing it will support the EU’s €16m fund for farmers, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“No decision has yet been taken. The European Commission announcement was made on Wednesday 23 March.

“Minister McConalogue and the rest of the Government are currently examining ways to best mobilise this support as soon as possible, including the appropriate level of national funding.

“The decision will be announced as soon as it is finalised. The Government is committed to supporting our farm families and their businesses through this challenging period,” he said.

Government has the ability to co-finance the fund by up to 200%, meaning the total fund for farmers could be to the tune of €48m.