Planning permission for development, along with a 600MW gas-fired electricity plant and battery storage was lodged last year by US-based New Fortress Energy and would facilitate the importation LNG from the US.

The decision on whether to grant planning permission for the controversial €650m Shannon liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has been delayed for a second time.

An Bord Pleanála was due to give its decision on whether or not to grant permission for the development in north Kerry last week.

However, the board decided to delay its decision again in order to allow the response to a request for further information to be viewed by the public. No new date for the decision has been set yet.

The development has been fraught with controversy, with opponents stating that the facility would lead to increased carbon emissions and the use of fracked gas from the US. However, proponents of the development say it would increase energy security by diversifying gas supplies.

Speaking earlier this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested that the Government was exploring its own LNG terminal to import and store gas in the event supply from the UK comes under pressure.

“You will see the proposals that the Green Party leader will bring forward to enhance our energy security by providing for LNG storage here in Ireland,” Varadkar said.