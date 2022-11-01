While there is an elevated risk of disruption due to the uncertainty resulting from the war in Ukraine, GNI is not forecasting any disruption to gas supply this winter.

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) has said that it does not expect any shortage of natural gas over the winter months.

In its 2022/23 winter outlook, the network operator said that there is both enough gas supply sources and enough network capacity to meet the anticipated gas demand over the coming winter period.

This includes a scenario of high demand during an extremely cold day that would only occur once every 50 years.

Supply

It is expected that about 21% of the State’s natural gas requirements will be supplied from the Corrib gas field off the coast of Co Mayo during the 2022/23 winter period.

Gas supplies from Great Britain via the Moffat interconnector, Ireland’s entry point for imported gas, will account for 79% of overall gas demand this winter.

It is expected that indigenous supplies in Great Britain and supplies from Norway will continue to be the main sources of gas in Great Britain this year.

The forecasted flows of gas from these sources are similar to the previous winter and coupled with the UK’s liquid natural gas supply and gas reserves means there are flexible and dependable supplies to meet variable demand, GNI said.