Macroom, the town that never reared a fool, was the first venue for farmers to put the IFA presidential candidates through their paces.

Proceedings were cordial, candidates were cagey and the heat in the room was more to do with a large attendance in a compact function room rather than any animosity between candidates.

Kicking off proceedings was Wexford’s Alice Doyle who is up against Galway’s Pat Murphy in the two-horse deputy presidential race.

Then followed the two presidential candidates – Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton.

There was nick or nothing between the candidates. It will be interesting to see how they all evolve over the next couple of weeks. Next up is the Horse and Jockey on Thursday, while they will head to the Kingdom of Kerry on Monday.