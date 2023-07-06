Government did not agree to push for more flexibility and safeguards for farmers in the proposed EU nature restoration after it was given the chance to do so in Dáil Éireann on Wednesday.

Independent TDs Michael Fitzmaurice, Marian Harkin, Michael McNamara put forward a motion asking Government to vote to support a version of the proposed nature restoration law that would address concerns raised by farmers, but an amendment sank their calls.

The motion called on Government to give commitments and guarantees that the proposed law’s targets which are legally binding for the State will be “voluntary for all farmers”.

Proposals

The three independents looked for farmers to be “adequately paid” for taking actions needed to meet these targets, which range from rewetting peatlands to restoring habitats on Natura 2000 designated lands.

They had also proposed that a guarantee be given that any rewetting on State lands would not impact adjacent farmland and that it would be ensured that future EU trade deals would take the law into consideration from a carbon leakage view.

However, the amendment that passed removed any mention of the State providing funding guarantees and only pursuing voluntary measures.

This is despite ministers previously claiming that the law commits would allow for these flexibilities.

The Dáil passed a 90-word amendment instead, which simply said Government backs the development of a nature restoration law which ensures the “future vitality and viability of Irish farming and rural communities".

Debate

Michael Fitzmaurice TD warned of the implications if clear funding streams are not committed to in the long-term. / David Ruffles

Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice tabled the motion, warning that commitments given by ministers in public must be given a legal standing to prevent a re-occurrence of issues that arose after the passing of the Habitats Directive.

Fitzmaurice drew parallels between ministers’ claims on farmland rewetting elements of the nature restoration law and the state imposing Natura 2000 designations on lands.

“Farmers were told not to worry and that while they had the designation on it, they would be paid,” he said.

“For the first five years, they were paid; there is no doubt about that. However, then they left the farmers high and dry with 36 different regulations on their lands.

“We want the Government to commit that regardless of which proposal might be there, no farmers on privately owned land would be forced to rewet their land.

“Unfortunately, the Government amendment which came in yesterday does not in any way put that to bed for farming communities around the country.”

Marian Harkin TD added that “the Government amendment sidesteps the core issues, avoids the hard questions and glosses over the critical issues that must be answered”.

“The Minister of State and I both know that will not cut it,” she said.

Government response

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Dara Calleary, responded by stating that Government will continue to “seek clarity” on the proposals at EU-level and that the law “does not necessarily mean the cessation of current land use”.

“The restoration of habitats, particularly drained agricultural peatlands, is of concern to farmers. However, restoration does not necessarily mean the cessation of current land use,” Minister Calleary went on.

“It has always been, and continues to be, the Government’s position that any contribution to rewetting targets by private landowners will be voluntary and incentivised. This has been stated publicly several times at various forums.”

