Dairygold has followed Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group in announcing the price it will pay farmers for August milk.

Dairygold has maintained the price it will pay for August milk supplied at 54.5c/l excluding VAT at standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The price has not changed on that which the co-operative paid farmers for their July milk supplies and the now-static price comes after months of increases.

A spokesperson for Dairygold said that “dairy markets have continued to be flat in recent weeks as we now see the effect of inflation on demand”.

“Market returns remain at historic highs and this is reflected in the continuous strong milk price being paid. [Dairygold] will continue to maximise the value of milk returns to recognise the significant increases in input costs to milk suppliers this year.

“The Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month-by-month basis,” the spokesperson said.

Competitors

Dairygold’s move to maintain its milk price follows Kerry Group’s, which also has announced it will maintain its price for August milk.

The co-op will pay farmers the same for August supplies as it did for July supplies, at 53.08c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

Lakeland Dairies increased its milk price for August milk supplied to 55.78c/l excluding VAT, also at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat. This equated to a 1.5c/l increase in price on what the co-operative paid for July milk supplied.