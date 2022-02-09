Will cabbage fields become a thing of the past in Ireland? \ Philip Doyle

I returned to the supermarket this week and left with my hands hanging.

There wasn’t an Irish cabbage to be found in the place.

The country of origin on the heads of cabbage that were there was Spain.

I’m all for the EU market. It lets me sell my beef, but cabbage is in season in Ireland and should be on the shelves.

Although this is a sight we will have to get used to. From what I hear, vegetable growers are parking up the machinery and soon there will be no Irish veg.

It also seems like no one cares. I for one know bacon and cabbage just won’t taste the same.

I’ll pay the extra few cents if that’s what it takes.