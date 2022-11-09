Modern farm AD plants will need a minimum of €10m to build.

Funding the development of an anaerobic digestion (AD) sector will not be an issue as there is a “wall of capital available for projects”, KPMG’s Russell Smyth said at this week’s Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI) Ireland biomethane conference.

Globally, green funding currently accounts for $53 trillion with the majority of renewable funding being channelled into wind and solar.

However, there has been a transformation over the past year with many funders now looking to get involved with anaerobic digestion across Europe and Ireland.

Modern farm-scale AD biomethane plants could cost around €10m to build and Ireland will need to develop a minimum of 200 plants by 2030 under Government targets.

However, Government support for the sector and long-terms gas contracts will be essential for investment, the conference heard.