Farmers will see nothing new nor any significant changes to their farming communities despite such a high spending budget, according to Vincent Roddy, president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).
Roddy expressed major disappointment following yesterday’s budget announcement, saying: “Farmers will rightly question the Government’s commitment to a just transition on climate change and biodiversity loss when assessed against commitments made across other sectors.”
Heavy lifting
Of the €858m increase in the budget to address climate change and biodiversity issues, there is “a commitment of an additional €152m for a just transition but is seems that none of this will go towards farming even though a lot of the heavy lifting will be left on the shoulders of farmers”, said Roddy.
There is he continued: “Already a compelling case for a just transition to be made for the many farmers operating under the burden of land designations. These designations have been assessed at EU level to cost these farmers €150/ha/year in terms of lost productivity and increased regulation.
"This was a major factor in our budget proposals where we outlined the need for an annual budget of €120m to ensure a just transition for these farmers.
"The fact that this continues to be ignored isn’t just an issue for the farmers concerned but should stand as a warning to all farmers as we face increasing demands in meeting national obligations on climate change and biodiversity loss."
Welcome reliefs
On other budget-related issues Roddy welcomed the continuation of stamp duty and stock relief for young farmers, but expressed concern with the decision to reduce the flat rate farmer VAT from 5.6% to 5.5% – a decision that will cost farmers €5.8m.
With regard to the roll-over of all current schemes, the INHFA leader stated that “while expected, he had hoped that additional supports would have been put in place for our suckler and sheep sectors”.
SHARING OPTIONS: