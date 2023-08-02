There is no significant let-up to the wet weather in sight, according to Met Éireann’s latest weather forecast.

There will be “atypical” rainfall to continue into the first few days of next week.

While showers are expected to become more isolated in some areas over the coming days, heavy outbreaks of rain still lie ahead.

Thursday

According to the national weather forecaster, Thursday with see plenty of cloud cover, with scattered showers in the north and northwest and mostly dry conditions elsewhere.

Showers will become less frequent during the afternoon, with bright periods to form towards nightfall.

With a light northerly breeze, afternoon temperatures will vary from 15°C in the north to 19°C in the south.

For much of the country, extended clear spells will start to develop Thursday night.

While there will be sporadic light rain in the western and northwest regions, the majority of the country will remain dry. Lowest temperatures will range from 7°C to 10°C and there will be mild westerly winds, making it a cold night for the time of year.

Friday

Friday will begin mainly dry and bright, with periods of sunshine and only a few spotty light showers, said Met Éireann.

Nevertheless, throughout the morning, there will be an increase in cloud cover over the western half of the country. During the afternoon and evening, it will spread to all parts.

Outbreaks of rain will develop around that cloud and will spread by evening.

With peak temperatures forecast to range between 15°C and 18°C, winds will be light out of the north, shifting to the west and becoming stronger as the rain moves in.

The entire country will experience widespread and continuous rain on Friday night. There is a danger of isolated flooding in areas where there is a chance of heavy rain.

Saturday

Outbreaks of rain, remaining heavy at times, are expected on Saturday morning, according to Met Éireann.

Through the morning and afternoon, the rain will gradually move eastward and the weather will brighten with periods of sunshine and sporadic showers.

Saturday is forecast to have 25mm of rain in the east, the heaviest rainfall of the week in a 24-hour period. Maximum temperatures will climb to between 15°C and 18°C, with light to strong northerly winds.

There will be a mix of clear intervals and sporadic showers on Saturday night.

Sunday

On Sunday, there will be plenty of sunshine and scattered showers, with the latter occurring more frequently towards the north. Maximum temperatures will range between 15°C and 20°C, with a little westerly breeze.

Long clear periods will keep most regions dry on Sunday night, while sporadic showers may persist, becoming cloudier throughout the morning and generating scattered rain towards the southwest.

Outlook

Met Éireann said that very atypical weather will last until the first few days of next week.

It will continue to be cloudy, with periodic rain and showers that frequently feed in from the Atlantic.

The west and north will get the most constant rain and there may occasionally be some severe downpours there.