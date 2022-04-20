Prices for CAN are ranging from €960/t to €1,000/t across the country.

There is no let-up in fertiliser prices this week with urea costing as much as €1,200/t in many parts of the country. The lowest price quoted for urea was in Westmeath at €1,100/t. Prices for CAN are ranging from €960/t to €1,000/t across the country.

Pasture sward and cut sward seem to be holding their own at €1,000/t, which has been the case for a number of weeks now. Prices for 18-6-12 are averaging at €960/t.

Walter Furlong Jr from Cooney Furlong said that demand for fertiliser is after “slowing off”.

“A lot of first-cut silage is done but most farmers aren’t planning on doing as big of a second cut. It’ll be interesting to see what they do.

“We are seeing a big reduction in sales from beef and sheep farmers. Dairy and tillage farmers have bought the same as always,” he said.