Pig farmers are considering ‘ramping up protests’ where multiple farm sectors ‘get together’. \ Philip Doyle

There is no light at the end of the tunnel for pig farmers, according to Irish Farmers Association (IFA) pig committee chair Roy Gallie.

The Kildare farmer told the Irish Farmers Journal that pig farmers are operating “below the cost of production” due to “rocketing feed costs” and static pig prices.

The IFA pig chair said “alarm bells are starting to ring” and that global barley, wheat and soya markets are causing “major concern”.

Before Christmas

Gallie said that pig farmers were warned of a €35/t increase in some feed costs before Christmas for the new year and said that if this comes to fruition, the situation will only become worse. Gallie said “if ever there was a time for a food ombudsman”, it is now.

He said such a role could “link the cost of production” to the primary producer, the pig farmer, to ensure fairer prices.

He warned that pig farmers are considering “ramping up” and joining similar protests that poultry farmers undertook last month.