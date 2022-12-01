In another large study, advisers were asked if they would be reluctant to discuss farm health and safety with their clients.

There is no significant association between farming experience and students’ level of risk perception, Dr David Meredith, department of agribusiness and spatial analysis at Teagasc said.

This means that students who are working on a farm on a regular basis don’t differ from those students who have no experience on farms, in terms of accidents that occur.

However, family and friends can negatively influence risk perception, Dr Meredith told the BeSafe national farm safety conference in Teagasc Ashtown last week.

“Students are being influenced by other people in terms of how they perceive risk. The culture is to get on with the job and get it done.

“This is a negative influence on risk perception,” Dr Meredith said.

Advisers

In another large study, advisers were asked if they would be reluctant to discuss farm health and safety with their clients.

The study found that there was a lack of social support from conventional farmers, according to advisers.

“They said that their clients’ issues centre more around technical farm issues, and health and safety was not a priority.”

“Some advisers find discussing such topics challenging because it’s not in their comfort zone and therefore are reluctant to raise the issue,” he said.

Results from the surveys of farmers and students, he said, all highlight the critical role that farmers play in shaping the extent to which people are willing to engage with farm safety.