The Department of Agriculture’s share of the Government budget has dropped to the lowest level in years, coming in at 2.01% of total spending for 2024.

The total allocation to the sector has dropped by €199m. While much of the fall is due to the ending of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR), the reality is that the Department’s three main farmer-facing programmes – food safety, animal health and welfare; farm/sector supports; and policy – will all see lower spending next year.

The one place there is an increase is in “core current spending” in the Department’s budget, but even here there is a sting in the tail, with the rise at only 3.1%, far below current inflation readings of 5%.

The increase in core current spending is not enough to make up for the rising costs the Department is already facing.

Astonishingly, core capital spending for the Department has been cut by 2.7%.

Taking into account BAR payments, total voted capital expenditure for agriculture has plunged from €452m to €315m.