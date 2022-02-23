There will no longer be a requirement to wear a face mask at marts from Monday. \ Patrick Browne

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has welcomed the fact that there will no longer be a requirement for compulsory face mask wearing at livestock marts from Monday 28 February, as per new public health guidelines.

Minister McConalogue said: “Mart managers and their staff, as well as buyers and sellers of livestock have shown tremendous resilience, agility and resourcefulness during the pandemic in dealing with the challenges of COVID-19 while continuing to trade online and at the ring.

The minister said that he is “convinced” the efforts of farmers and marts in adhering to the restrictions and rules implemented during the pandemic, have “undoubtedly played a role in minimising and reducing the threat of COVID-19” in communities while also “protecting Ireland’s food security”.

Return

McConalogue said: “Buyers have returned to the ring, while online sales are continuing as part of a blended approach.

“The risk of COVID-19 still remains in our communities, so I urge all farmers and mart staff to continue to take heed of the public health advice and be mindful of others as we move into this new phase.”

Grants

Minister McConalogue highlighted the increase in mart throughput during the pandemic and said that the provision of grants totalling €233,695 to 61 marts in 2021 to fund ICT infrastructure to support online sales “aided” this.

Cattle throughput at marts increased from 1,530,604 in 2020 to 1,841,958 in 2021, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

