No steak, for now. Stew it will have to be for the Dealer so.

I hear hotelier Francis Brennan has taken steak off the menu in his Kenmare hotel, citing rising beef prices as his reason for doing so.

The few extra pound being seen by finishers amid rocketing input costs is seemingly too steep to be shouldered by a reportedly €500-plus a night lodging.

However, with factories pushing to get prices back under €5/kg, steak could very well be soon back on the menu.

Good news, perhaps, for those with the second cut in and covered, thinking about heading down the country for a few nights’ break. Not quite so for our beleagured beef farmers.