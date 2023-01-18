As far as I can remember, 2022 was the first year that we didn’t have a single case of mortality in the cattle. I must admit I really hate on-farm livestock deaths. They sap morale and at least in my case, I blamed myself for each loss.
The main reason for the dramatic change from an average of 4% to 5% mortality is clearly the change in system from bull production, where we bought in bull weanlings from the suckler herd, to the new system based on dairy beef steers bought in from dairy herds.
SHARING OPTIONS: