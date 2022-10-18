Carbery says it is monitoring the impact that “current global economic challenges” are having on demand for dairy produce.

Carbery Group has maintained its milk price for September milk supplied at 54.22c/l excluding VAT, the same price it paid farmers for their July and August milk.

The September price includes a 0.5c/l somatic cell count (SCC) bonus.

Announcing its latest milk price on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Carbery said that dairy markets are expected to remain stable in the near term.

However, they noted that the business continues to monitor the impact that “current global economic challenges” are having on demand for dairy produce.

Competitors

On Monday, Kerry Group announced that it has maintained its previous month’s milk price for September milk supplied at 53.08c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat. The co-op also paid its milk suppliers the same price for their July and August milk.

Last week, Lakeland Dairies said it has also maintained its price for September milk supplied at 55.78c/l excluding VAT and at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. The milk processor also paid the same price to suppliers for August milk.