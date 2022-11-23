Tirlán and Aurivo are the final processors in Northern Ireland to set a milk price for October.

Tirlán and Aurivo have confirmed their respective base prices for October supplies, with both processors opting for no changes.

It means that for the second month in succession, there is a price freeze from all processors, although winter bonus payments are available in certain instances.

Tirlán remains on a combined base of 47.15p/l across its various top-up payments.

In the case of Aurivo, its base price is unchanged at 46.5p/l. However, the west of Ireland processor pays a 2p/l winter bonus on October milk, which puts suppliers on a starting price of 48.5p/l. This price is bettered only by Dale Farm on 49.05p/l.

Aurivo has also confirmed changes to its winter bonus. In recent years it paid 2p/l in October and November, which reduced to 1p/l in December and January. The December and January bonuses will now be 2p/l.

Full analysis on Ocotober milk prices will feature in next week’s milk league.

MPI

Meanwhile, despite a positive outcome at last week’s GDT auction, the UFU milk price indicator (MPI) continues to trend downwards.

The latest MPI stands at 43.3p/l, down 1.1p/l from the previous figure published last month.

However, some analysts are forecasting that commodity markets could steady in the weeks ahead as supply in New Zealand passes peak production.

