As of Monday last, all birds must be kept inside under the housing order introduced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

No new bird flu cases have been identified in the Republic of Ireland since 26 October, when a mute swan in Co Cavan tested positive for the avian influenza.

This was the first case of bird flu found in an inland county this year and according to the Department of Agriculture, cases in wild birds up to that had been confined to coastal areas.

In relation to non-wild birds or poultry flocks, no outbreaks of bird flu have been confirmed in Ireland since December 2021.

Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department veterinary office.

The precautionary measures come as the UK suffers its worst ever bird flu outbreak.

The UK has lost a significant amount of its free-range turkey flock to bird flu following mandatory culls.

One area where the virus is rampant is near Attleborough, Norfolk, with 15 confirmed cases of bird flu in commercial poultry flocks. Eight premises near Dereham, Norfolk, have also tested positive for bird flu.