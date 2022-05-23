No new funding is set to be provided by the European Commission under its proposal to allow member states to grant direct aid of up to €15,000 per farmer and €100,000 per agri-food business to help with rising input costs.

The Commission would only divert funds already allocated to Rural Development Plans (RDP), should plans for a farmer lump sum proceed, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) said, adding that a new envelope is needed for farmers.

“If the Commission is serious about supporting farmers, then it should come forward with a significant package for farm families,” said IFA president Tim Cullinan.