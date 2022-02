There’s no news yet on who the new Macra CEO will be.

I’m told the deadline to apply for the job vacated by Denis Duggan was 12 January.

Macra is working through the screening and shortlisting process and hopes to have a new CEO in the coming weeks and months.

There’s been no word yet on the new boss, but names The Dealer would expect to be in the mix include Derrie Dillon, Deirdre O’Shea and Alan Jagoe.